Prashant Varma Drops The First Look Of Kalyan Dasari's Adhira Movie

Tollywood's young filmmaker Prashant Varma is already busy with Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man movie. Along with this movie, off late, he announced his new project with newbie Kalyan Dasari. Today the makers of this movie dropped the teaser and unveiled the new poster of the movie on social media…

Prashant Varma shared the teaser and first look poster on his Twitter page… Take a look!

The newbie Kalyan Dasari looked awesome in this poster… He sported in a superman avatar holding a thunderstorm sword.

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "From #PrasanthVarmaCinematicUniverse Raises a new Super Hero. Introducing @TheDasari in & as #ADHIRA. Here's Spiffing #ADHIRAFirstStrike తెలుగు•தமிழ்•മലയാളം•ಕನ್ನಡ•हिन्दी".

In the teaser, Kalyan Dasari sported a superman avatar… He is first seen showing off his prowess on the goons. Then a glimpse of his childhood is shown where he is seen protecting children from the kidnappers. So, we need to wait and watch how this superman will protect the people!

Speaking about the other details of the Adhira movie, it is being directed by Prashant Varma and is produced by Niranjan Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner.

Well, Prashant Varma is also directing Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man movie… This movie is being directed by Prashant Varma and is bankrolled by Prime Show Entertainments. The movie is being made on God 'Hanuman' and will showcase how a commoner (teja Sajja) 'Hanumanthu' gets superpowers.

This movie also has Amriya Aiyer as the lead actress. She is essaying the role of Meenakshi while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as Anjamma. Along with them even Satish Kumar and Raj Deepak Shetty are roped in to play the prominent roles.