Prathi Roju Panduge Pre-Release Business Report

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej gears up for his new movie titled Prathi Roju Panduge. Maruthi directs the movie and it is produced jointly by Bunny Vas and UV Creations. Raashi Khanna plays the leading lady in the movie. The movie gears up for a grand release on the coming Friday and the pre-release business has come around 34.5 crores which is pretty much big for Sai Dharam.

The following is the details of the pre-release business of the movie in different regions.

Nizam: 5.50 Cr

Vizag: 2 Cr

East: 1.30 Cr

West: 1.10 Cr

Krishna: 1.20 Cr

Guntur: 1.45 Cr

Nellore: 0.65 Cr

Ceded: 2.80 Cr

Nizam and Andhra Pradesh: 16 Cr

Karnataka: 0.8 Cr

Rest of India: 0.2 Cr

Overseas: 1 Cr

Worldwide Theatrical Rights: 18 Cr approximately

Non-Theatrical Rights: 16.5 Cr approximately

Total Pre-Release Business: 34.5 Cr approximately