Prati Roju Pandaage movie first week collection report
Prati Roju Pandaage starring Sai Dharam Tej is one of the hit movies at the box-office, in the recent times. The makers are happy with the film's performance that it made a huge amount at the box-office by reaching the break-even mark. In the first week, the film collected 19.94 Cr.
The following is the breakdown of the film's collections in the first week, at the worldwide box-office.
Nizam: 7.35 Cr
Ceded: 2.11 Cr
Uttarandhra: 2.55 Cr
Guntur: 1.20 Cr
East Godavari: 1.23 Cr
West Godavari: 0.92 Cr
Krishna: 1.24 Cr
Nellore: 0.54 Cr
Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana States: 17.14 Cr
Rest of India: 1.10 Cr
Overseas: 1.70 Cr
Total Worldwide Share of Prati Roju Pandaage in One Week: 19.94 Cr
Directed by Maruthi, the movie is a joint production of Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations.