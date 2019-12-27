Trending :
Prati Roju Pandaage movie first week collection report

Prati Roju Pandaage starring Sai Dharam Tej is one of the hit movies at the box-office, in the recent times.

Prati Roju Pandaage starring Sai Dharam Tej is one of the hit movies at the box-office, in the recent times. The makers are happy with the film's performance that it made a huge amount at the box-office by reaching the break-even mark. In the first week, the film collected 19.94 Cr.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections in the first week, at the worldwide box-office.

Nizam: 7.35 Cr

Ceded: 2.11 Cr

Uttarandhra: 2.55 Cr

Guntur: 1.20 Cr

East Godavari: 1.23 Cr

West Godavari: 0.92 Cr

Krishna: 1.24 Cr

Nellore: 0.54 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana States: 17.14 Cr

Rest of India: 1.10 Cr

Overseas: 1.70 Cr

Total Worldwide Share of Prati Roju Pandaage in One Week: 19.94 Cr

Directed by Maruthi, the movie is a joint production of Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations.

