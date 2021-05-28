Pre-Look Of Nikhil's 18 Pages Movie Is Quite Interesting

Tollywood's young actor Nikhil Sidhartha is carving a niche for himself with his unique storylines. Rather than picking a regular commercial drama, he is picking some interesting and intense subjects to entertain the audience and his fans. Off late, he has shared the pre-look poster of his upcoming movie 18 Pages on his Twitter page and created a buzz. The first look poster of this movie will be out on 1st June, 2021.

In this poster, Nikhil is seen smoking and holding a half-burnt paper. The paper reads, "First Look on June 1st". Nikhil is seen with intense looks and raised the expectations on the movie.



Along with sharing the pre-look poster, he also wrote, "18 Pages...



When Feelings Burn 1st Look on 1st June".

A few days ago, the makers dropped the title poster of the movie which was also quite interesting…









The poster has an interesting notebook background. It has a watch, a hundred-rupee note, a white wooden chair, a red rose, flower pot, ink pen and mobile phone with WhatsApp on display. Finally, the title of the movie is revealed as 18 Pages.



18 Pages movie is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is produced by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. It has Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. Along with this movie, Nikhil is also the part of Karthikeya 2 movie which is the sequel of the blockbuster film Karthikeya. It was released in 2014 and was directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Nikhil Swati Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh and Jayapraksh were the important characters of his mystery thriller.



Nikhil's last movie Arjun Suravaram didn't impress the audience thus, he pinned all his hopes on the 18 Pages movie and picked an ace director Sukumar story. Well, being a romantic drama with some suspense elements, we need to wait and watch how it impresses the audience.

