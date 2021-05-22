Pre-Release Business: RRR

Jr NTR and Ram Charan plays the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film RRR. NTR plays Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. As per the latest buzz, the satellite and digital rights of the film are sold for a whopping 325 crores. The film unit is extremely happy with the sensational deal bagged by Zee network. It is considered as the highest deal in the history of Telugu cinema.

The following is the approximate pre-release business of RRR (both theatrical and non-theatrical)



Worldwide Theatrical rights: 570 Cr



Satellite and digital Rights: 325 Cr

Music Rights: 20 Cr

Total Business: 915 Cr

MM Keeravani is the film's music director. SS Rajamouli is the director of the film. DVV Danayya is the producer.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthrakhani, Oliviya Morris, and others are a part of the project.