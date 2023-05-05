Priyamani’s First Look Poster Is Unveiled From Naga Chaitanya’s Custody Movie Ahead Of The Trailer Launch

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie Custody's trailer will be launched today afternoon. So, to keep up the excitement and momentum, the makers dropped the first look poster of Priyamani who is essaying a prominent role in this movie. Being an action thriller, Chaitanya will be seen as a constable in this movie and the earlier released posters and promos showcased him fighting against his fellow mates.



Along with the makers, even Naga Chaitanya and director Venkat Prabhu shared the first look poster of Priyamani on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

The makers also wrote, “7 Days to go for the Arrival of Powerful Force #Priyamani! #Custody Grand Release on May 12th- http://bit.ly/CustodyMovieBMS #CustodyOnMay12”. Although the character of Priyamani is not revealed, she looked classy in a saree and seems to essay a powerful role something like a politician in this movie.

Well, as part of promotions, the Custody team also attended a press meet and when the media questioned about how they are dealing with flops, Chaitanya doled out, "We always want to give a successful film. We are grateful for the unconditional love and support of our fans. Last few releases haven't worked out. Highs and lows in a career is quite normal and we travel through the highs and lows. This phase will pass soon and we will be back for sure. I am quite confident of Custody. I am hoping we will give what our fans need."

Naga Chaitanya, Akhil and Nagarjuna faced flops with their last movies Thank You, Agent and Ghost. So, now Chaitanya pinned all his hopes on this action entertainer.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Arvind Swamy, R. Sarathkumar, Krithi Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Premi Viswanath, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren and Priyamani (cameo). Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is Naga Chaitanya’s 22nd project while director Venkat’s 11th movie! The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!