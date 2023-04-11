Priyanka Arul Mohan has been cast opposite Pawan Kalyan & Sujeeth's 'OG'

Tamil actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who has previously acted in Telugu films like 'Gangleader' and 'Sreekaram' receiving mixed reviews for her performances, has finally received a big offer in the Telugu film industry. After a long wait, director Sujeeth has cast her in the gangster drama film 'OG' alongside the renowned actor Pawan Kalyan.

The regular production of the movie will commence later this week, and it is being produced by DVV Danayya. This offer is expected to be a significant boost to Priyanka's career.