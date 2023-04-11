  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Priyanka Arul Mohan has been cast opposite Pawan Kalyan & Sujeeth's 'OG'

Priyanka Arul Mohan has been cast opposite Pawan Kalyan & Sujeeths OG
x
Highlights

Tamil actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who has previously acted in Telugu films like 'Gangleader' and 'Sreekaram' receiving mixed reviews for her...

Tamil actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who has previously acted in Telugu films like 'Gangleader' and 'Sreekaram' receiving mixed reviews for her performances, has finally received a big offer in the Telugu film industry. After a long wait, director Sujeeth has cast her in the gangster drama film 'OG' alongside the renowned actor Pawan Kalyan.

The regular production of the movie will commence later this week, and it is being produced by DVV Danayya. This offer is expected to be a significant boost to Priyanka's career.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X