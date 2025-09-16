Priyanka Arul Mohan on working with Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited action drama They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on September 25, 2025. Starring Pawan Kalyan in a powerful role and Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, the film has already created immense buzz with its glimpse, songs, and promotional activities.

In a recent media interaction, Priyanka shared her excitement about the project and her journey of playing Kanmani. “My journey with OG has been nearly two and a half years. Acting alongside Pawan Kalyan garu is a privilege. He’s a gentleman, treats everyone equally, and is truly a hero both on and off screen,” she said.

Talking about her character, she revealed that Kanmani is set in the 1980s–90s backdrop. “She’s innocent, sweet, and deeply in love with Gambheera. She plays a key role in changing his life,” Priyanka explained.

She also praised Thaman’s music, particularly the response to the song Suvvi Suvvi, and lauded director Sujeeth’s clarity in extracting the best performances. Speaking about Pawan Kalyan’s off-screen persona, she noted, “He often talks about books, history, and people. Despite his massive craze, he remains humble and grounded.”

Calling her association with DVV Entertainment “like home,” Priyanka concluded that OG will not just be an action-packed spectacle but will also have strong family drama at its heart.