Priyanka Chahar Choudhary excited to join cast of ‘Hero Heeroine’

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has confirmed her role in the upcoming Telugu film "Hero Heeroine," starring Divya Khossla Kumar. Expressing her enthusiasm, Priyanka described the opportunity as "wonderful" and expressed her eagerness to collaborate with producer Prerna Arora and the talented cast and crew.

"I'm thrilled to be part of ‘Hero Heeroine’ and collaborate with the amazing Prerna Arora. This film is a wonderful opportunity, and I can't wait to bring my character to life alongside such a talented cast and crew,” Priyanka shared.

The film marks Priyanka's debut in Telugu cinema, following her success in television series such as "Udaariyaan," where she portrayed the role of Tejo Singh Virk. Produced by Prerna Arora, "Hero Heeroine" also stars Paresh Rawal and Soni Razdan. Filming is scheduled to commence in July at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Priyanka, who hails from Jaipur, has been actively involved in both film and television. Her upcoming projects include the web series "Dus June ki Raat," opposite Tushar Kapoor, slated for release soon. She made her debut with the lead role in the film "Lateef To Laden" in 2018 and subsequently ventured into television with "Gathbandhan" in 2019. She has also appeared in the crime thriller "Kandy Twist" and participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 16."

Directed by Suresh Kumar, "Hero Heeroine" promises to be an engaging Telugu-Hindi film, with Divya Khossla Kumar reportedly portraying the character of Priyadarshini.