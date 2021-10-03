Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Priyanka is attention seeker; warn Lobo to watch his tongue

The episode started with Nagarjuna's dashing entry with 'Vande Mataram' song. Siri is seen talking about Shannu with Kajal. Jessie comes out of the jail. Siri cries that Shannu is not talking with her properly. Bigg Boss gives the 'Tenali Double Horse Gift of Health' task to the housemates and they completes it.

Shannu and Siri try to talk it out and solve the issue but they just decided to take some more time. The housemates greet Nagarjuna and asked that the inmates who made mistakes should stand up. Jessie claimed that he failed as a captain. Nagarjuna said that he got used to taking the blame all by himself. Nag fired on Lobo for raising his voice on Priya.

Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss send pastry as rewards to Sriram and Hamida. They sent cupcakes to Swetha and Anne. Maanas and Sunny received macaroons. Ravi and Viswa received lollipops. Nag plays the video of Lobo screaming at Priya. He apologizes. Nag also warned Lobo not to use the basti card again. Lobo and Nataraj received peppermints. Siri and Shannu received chillies. Ravi is in safe zone.

Then comes the playstore task in which housemates have to select on eperson and give an app among five. Ravi gives attention seeker tag to Priyanka. Priya gives watch your tongue to Lobo and said that she has been insecure in the house after the nominations day. Sunny gives attention seeker to Kajal. Maanas also gave watch your tongue to Lobo. Lobo gave attention seeker to Priyanka. Hamida gave use your brain to Sunny. Anne gave attention seeker to Priyanka.

Priya gets into safe zone. Kajal gave sympathy gainer to Lobo. Nataraj gave sympathy gainer to Viswa. Viswa gave Use your brain to Lobo. Priyanka gave watch your tongue to Lobo. Swetha gave watch your tongue to Kajal. Jessie gave mind your own business to Ravi. Shannu gave use your brain to Siri. Siri gave use your brain to Lobo. Sreeram gave watch your tongue to Lobo. Sunny and Kajal gets into the safe zone.