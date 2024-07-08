Priyanka Mohan turns as innocent cop

The highly anticipated Pan India film "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram," starring Natural Star Nani and directed by Vivek Athreya, has unveiled the first look of Priyanka Mohan as the innocent cop Charulatha. This marks Priyanka's second collaboration with Nani, following their successful pairing in "Gang Leader."

The first look poster introduces Priyanka Mohan in a khaki uniform, embodying the role of Charulatha with a blend of innocence and confidence. Her radiant smile and fit appearance as she walks down a road with a bag slung over her shoulder hint at the significance of her character in this adrenaline-filled action-adventure.

"Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" promises to be a high-budget spectacle with rich production values, backed by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner. The film also features SJ Suryah in a pivotal role, adding to its star-studded cast.

The film's technical team includes Murali G as the director of photography, Jakes Bejoy composing the music, and Karthika Srinivas handling the editing. With a planned release across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on August 29, 2024, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" is poised to captivate audiences nationwide.

Currently in the final stages of shooting, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" has already generated significant buzz with its intriguing plot and impressive cast. Fans eagerly await more updates as the release date approaches, anticipating a thrilling cinematic experience from this pan-Indian venture.