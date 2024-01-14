Producer Abhishek Agarwal gets an invitation to attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Abhishek Agarwal, the acclaimed producer behind Pan India blockbusters such as "The Kashmir Files" and "Karthikeya 2," has received an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Alongside Abhishek Agarwal, other prominent celebrities like Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Global Star Ram Charan, and Rebel Star Prabhas have also been invited to the grand event.

Expressing his honor at receiving the invitation, Abhishek Agarwal took to Twitter, stating, “Honoured to have been invited for the Shri Ram Mandir Pranpratistha in Ayodhya. It is a privilege to be going to the Shri Ram JanmbhoomiTeerthKshetra and witnessing history. My life has been blessed by Bhagwan Shri Ram and has given me an opportunity to see the MaryadaPurushottham's homecoming. This is an occasion of pride for every Hindu and Indian.”

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 22nd, and Abhishek Agarwal expressed his pride in being part of this historic and significant event.