Producer files a complaint on Lingusamy

Ram Pothineni was supposed to do a film with director Lingusamy. The yet-to-be-titled film will hit the floors soon. Meanwhile, the director is now facing a problem from producer Gnanvelraja. The producer filed a complaint with the Telugu film chamber of commerce, alleging that the director has taken advance for him for a project.

Gnanvel Raja has spoken to a leading English News Daily on this issue. He says that he does not have any objection if Lingusamy wants to work with Ram. However, he wants the director to honor the commitment he made to him.



Gnanvel Raja says that Lingusamy already took huge advances from him and he can not start any new project before doing his film.



The director is yet to respond to this issue and we are waiting for a statement from Lingusamy with regards to the same. More details on the same will come out soon.

