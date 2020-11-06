Producer PDV Prasad’s wife passes away

X
Noted film producer and distributor PDV Prasad's wife Anju Prasad passed away today in Hyderabad. She died of cardiac arrest at 3 PM in KIMS hospital. She was 53, and survived by a daughter and a son.

PDV Prasad is the executive producer/presenter of films produced on Haarika Haasine Creations and Sithara Entertainments banner.

Her last rites will be held tomorrow in Hyderabad.

