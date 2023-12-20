Producer Prasanna Kumar unveils ‘Abhiram’ teaser

"Abhiram," produced bySrinivasuluand directed by Ramakrishnaarjun under the banner of Legendary Entertainments, recently unveiled its teaser, presented by producer Prasannakumar. Following the teaser's release, Prasanna Kumar expressed his thoughts on the film.

Having already witnessed success with the audio release on Tips Music, Prasanna Kumar commended the positive response the songs received. After viewing the teaser, he expressed his belief that "Abhiram" appears to be a promising love story infused with commercial elements.

The film boasts a notable cast, including Siva Balaji, Yash Raj, Raghu Babu, Annapurnamma, Tulsi, Y Vijaya, and Baahubali Prabhakar. Prasanna Kumar extended his best wishes for the upcoming release, expressing hopes for the film's success. He emphasized his desire for both producer Srinivasulu and director Ramakrishnarjun to achieve prosperity through "Abhiram" and to continue creating impactful movies in the future. Praising the title as catchy and apt, Prasanna Kumar concluded his remarks by wishing success to everyone involved in the project.

In response, producer Srinivasulu expressed gratitude to Prasanna Kumar for supporting and blessing the film by unveiling its teaser. The collaboration between the two producers adds another layer of support to the eagerly anticipated release of "Abhiram."