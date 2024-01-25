Producers investing Rs 150 Cr on Adivi Sesh for two projects!

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, renowned for his striking looks and acting prowess, finds himself deeply engrossed in multiple high-profile projects, notably “G2” (Goodachari 2) and “Dacoit,” both poised to make a significant impact in the Indian film industry.



Known for consistently delivering quality and captivating narratives, Sesh is currently channeling his focus and dedication into the development of “G2” and “Dacoit.” The producers are making a substantial investment, approximately Rs. 150 crores, in the actor—an astute decision given his track record of success and the thriving theatrical and non-theatrical markets. Massive sets are currently under construction for both films, underlining the grand scale and ambition of these cinematic endeavors.

Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Shaniel Deo, “G2” and “Dacoit” boast stellar female leads with Banita Sandhu and Shruti Haasan taking on prominent roles, respectively. As the productions unfold, fans can anticipate a blend of Adivi Sesh's compelling performances, captivating storytelling, and the visual spectacle promised by the elaborate sets. Stay tuned for further updates on these promising projects, as the actor continues to solidify his position as a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry.