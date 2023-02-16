Producers Offering Massive Remuneration to Balakrishna for Upcoming Projects

With two back-to-back hits, Balakrishna is currently at the peak of his career. His latest film Akhanda emerged as his biggest blockbuster, followed by Veera Simha Reddy, which despite receiving mixed reviews, was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over 100 crores. As a result of his successful run, Balakrishna's market value has skyrocketed, with the pre-release business for Veera Simha Reddy fetching high prices for the rights. Producers are now offering Balakrishna significant remuneration for his work, with some offering over 20 crores in addition to shares in profits.

Balakrishna's upcoming project is an action-packed entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi, which will feature all of the typical commercial elements, including Anil's signature comedy. The film, titled NBK108, will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, with Thaman S composing the music and Ram C Prasad serving as cinematographer. Editor Tammi Raju will also be involved in the production. The film will be an intriguing project due to the contrasting styles of both Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi.

