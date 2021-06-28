Producers waiting for Mahesh Babu's decision?

Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film titled 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will hit the floors soon. Parasuram Petla is the film's director. The film unit wanted to resume the shoot from the first week of July but there is no clarity on the same. The buzz is that the production unit is waiting for confirmation from Mahesh Babu.

The reports in the film nagar reveal to us that Mahesh is yet to allot his dates for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The production unit has planned a lengthy schedule already and waiting for Mahesh's response to begin the groundwork for the same.

With a lot of other star heroes beginning the shoot, the makers are hoping that Mahesh will also return to the film's set.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The film has music scored by Thaman. More details about the film will come out soon.