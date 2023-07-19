‘Project K’ first look: Prabhas looks terrific

“Project-K,” the highly anticipated movie featuring the pan-Indian actor Prabhas in the lead role, directed by Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone is the female lead.



As announced, the makers have dropped the first look of the film’s protagonist Prabhas. The first look is quite unexpected, and fans are excited to see Prabhas in the poster. The actor sports long hair and a full beard. He wears a sophisticated metal suit and is ready to plunge into action. The first glimpse will be released at SDCC 2023 on July 21, 2023.

Apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the biggie also features the stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan in crucial roles. Disha Patani is also a part of this film which will take place in a dystopian setting. Renowned production house Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling this mythos-sci-fi movie, scheduled to open in cinemas worldwide on January 12, 2024. Kollywood composer Santhosh Narayanan is handling the film’s score and songs.