Project K: Non Stop shoot on cards!

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is currently busy working on the prestigious films Adipurush, Project K, and Salaar. Radhe Shyam will be the actor's next release and it will hit the screens during Sankranthi next year.



On the other hand, Prabhas and Nag Ashwin are working together to begin the shoot of Project K soon. If the reports in the film nagar are true, the team is planning a non-stop shoot from November this year. Prabhas reportedly allocated more than 200 days for this film.



The shoot will take place nonstop for 13 months and the makers have already prepared a perfect schedule for the shoot. The team earlier shot the movie in Hyderabad where Amitabh Bachchan took part in the shoot.



The film also features Deepika Padukone and 500 crores is being invested in the making of this movie.

