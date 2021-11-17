Promotions begin for Bangarraju

Bangarraju is one of the upcoming Telugu films starring Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role. Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are also a part of the film. Kalyan Krishna is the film's director. The film is releasing during Sankranthi next year and the makers are going to begin the promotions now.

Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter profile to confirm that the team will release the teaser of Krithi Shetty who will be seen as Rama Lakshmi in the film. The teaser will be out on November 18th.

With the promotions starting now, it is clear that Bangarraju will stick to the already announced release date during Sankranthi. Bangarraju is the prequel of the super hit film Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Annapurna Studios is bankrolling this film. The complete details of the film will be out soon.