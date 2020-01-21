Puri Jagannadh To Launch Naga Shaurya's Aswathama Trailer

Young hero Naga Saurya is leaving no stone unturned to make his debut writing venture Aswathama a super-duper hit. Actress Samantha had launched the film's teaser. And the film's theatrical trailer will be unveiled by the blockbuster maker Puri Jagannadh.

Aswathama trailer will be launched by Puri Jagannadh on January 23rd at 5:04 PM. Already, the film's teaser good reception among all sections. The trailer is sure to set the expectations to bar high on the film.

Mehreen Pirzada plays Naga Shaurya's love interest in the film based on true incidents. Aswathama is all set for a grand release on January 31st.