Pushpa 2 Box Office Slows Down; Allu Arjun Supports Family After Tragic Incident

After breaking records since its release on December 5, *Pushpa 2: The Rule* is now experiencing a slowdown at the box office. On Monday, the film earned just ₹60 lakh, marking its lowest collection so far.

The film has accumulated ₹1228.90 crore nett in India to date. Its box office collections include:

₹725.8 crore in week 1

₹264.8 crore in week 2

₹129.5 crore in week 3

₹69.65 crore in week 4

₹25.25 crore in week 5

₹9.7 crore in week 6

The film’s collection on day 47 was ₹65 lakh, according to early estimates.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun as the red sanders smuggler Pushpa Raj, has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, it also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Tragic Incident at Pushpa 2 Premiere

A tragic incident occurred on December 4, 2024, just before the film's release. A large crowd gathered outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to see Allu Arjun, which led to chaos. In the incident, a woman named Revathi died, and her child, Sri Teja, was critically injured. Allu Arjun later visited the hospital to meet Sri Teja and extended financial assistance to the bereaved family. His father, Allu Aravind, also donated ₹2 crore to support them.