‘Pushpa 2’ making waves in global markets

The gripping climax fight from Pushpa 2: The Rule has garnered an unexpected fan base in the West, following the film's release on Netflix. Audiences worldwide are in awe of the action choreography, especially the iconic sequence where Allu Arjun, in his Gangamma Jathara attire, takes on a group of adversaries with his hands tied behind his back.

Western netizens have taken to social media to express their admiration for the raw intensity and creativity of the fight scene. A user named Nick Pompili on X (formerly Twitter) shared, “India is just showing off at this point, treating fight scenes like an art form. Imagine if Hollywood actually took notes instead of remaking the same superhero movie for the 20th time.”

Others, like Adam Francisco, highlighted the lack of innovation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Marvel has been lacking this creativity. They have the budget,” he commented, praising the cinematic aesthetics of the scene. German netizens also expressed their excitement, with one stating, "This looks like a Case study for an Aesthetic Action episode. OMG, this guy really in god mode here, I badly wanna watch this movie now."

The success of Pushpa 2 continues to grow, with director Sukumar’s creative vision and impeccable execution of the action scenes winning hearts worldwide. After a massive theatrical run, the film's OTT release has further extended its reach, making waves in new global markets.