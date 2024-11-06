‘Pushpa 2’ New Poster: Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil’s Rivalry Intensifies

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ directed by Sukumar, is all set for a massive release on December 5, 2024, a day earlier than its previously scheduled December 6 debut. This sequel dives deeper into the riveting tale of Pushpa Raj, portrayed by Allu Arjun, as he tackles the intense world of red sandalwood smuggling, power struggles, and ambition. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this continuation, especially with the return of standout stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

A newly released poster has taken the internet by storm, heightening the anticipation for ‘Pushpa 2.’ This dramatic poster teases a fierce face-off between Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj and Fahadh Faasil’s Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, hinting at a thrilling confrontation. The intensity captured in this poster has added fuel to the already blazing excitement, promising an unforgettable clash between the two powerful characters.

As part of its dynamic promotional campaign, Mythri Movie Makers recently shared that the trailer for ‘Pushpa 2’ will be dropping soon. The studio, in a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, declared, "One month to go for Pushpa 2: The Rule," followed by a powerful message: "Prepare yourself; THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM of the year is set to take the theaters by storm." With the trailer expected to be a grand spectacle, fans are eagerly counting down the days.

Adding more heat to the box office, ‘Pushpa 2’ will go head-to-head with Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood period drama, Chhaava, releasing on December 6, 2024. Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead in both films, making this a unique double feature for her fans. Music maestro Devi Sri Prasad returns to compose for ‘Pushpa 2,’ promising tunes that match the film's intensity and drama.