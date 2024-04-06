‘Pushpa 2’ teaser update: Allu Arjun to be showcased in saree-clad avatar

Following the massive success of "Pushpa" at the box office, all eyes are eagerly awaiting the release of its sequel, "Pushpa 2," which is set to hit screens on August 15, 2024. As anticipation builds for the upcoming film, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of its teaser, scheduled for April 8th, coinciding with Allu Arjun's birthday.



In a surprising revelation, it has been disclosed that the teaser will feature Allu Arjun in a saree-clad avatar during one of the action sequences. This unique portrayal of the actor adds an intriguing layer of excitement to the teaser, leaving fans curious about how his character will be depicted in the highly anticipated sequel. The saree-clad look has already been teased through promotional posters, generating buzz and speculation among fans.

This particular get-up is said to be part of the Jathara sequence, which is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the film. Director Sukumar has reportedly crafted the teaser to appeal to the pan-India audience, ensuring that viewers are in for a treat with its release.

As the countdown to the teaser release begins, fans of Allu Arjun and the "Pushpa" franchise are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of this highly anticipated glimpse into the world of "Pushpa 2." With its unique storyline, captivating performances, and innovative visuals, "Pushpa 2" is poised to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences nationwide.