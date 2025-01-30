Live
Just In
Pushpa 2: The Rule Breaks Record, Becomes Highest-Selling Film Ever
The Rule has set a new ticket sales record, surpassing K.G.F: Chapter 2. With ₹1,738 crore global earnings, it's now one of India's highest-grossing films.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has rewritten the history of Indian cinema with its record-breaking performance. The highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which earned Allu Arjun national recognition, has achieved massive commercial success, surpassing all previous box-office records.
The film has set a new benchmark in Pushpa 2 ticket sales record, becoming the highest-selling Indian movie on BookMyShow, with over 20 million tickets sold. This achievement places Pushpa 2: The Rule above K.G.F: Chapter 2, which previously held the record. Ashish Saksena, COO of Cinemas at BookMyShow, shared, "Pushpa 2 has redefined cinematic milestones, surpassing previous Pushpa 2 vs previous box office records and resonating deeply with audiences across major cities."
The film's success was evident even before its release, with Pushpa 2 advance booking setting a new standard. In just one hour, the movie sold 107,000 tickets, outpacing even iconic blockbusters like Baahubali 2. Saksena added, "The movie has reached unprecedented levels of excitement, reflecting the unstoppable momentum of the Indian film industry."
The film's massive popularity extends beyond the box office. Pushpa 2: The Rule has also become one of the all-time highest-grossing Indian films, having collected ₹1,232 crore in India and ₹1,738 crore worldwide. The Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection continues to climb, solidifying the movie’s place as a global cinematic sensation.
This achievement also highlights the continued success of the Pushpa franchise movie success, which has captured the hearts of audiences across the globe, especially in the realm of Telugu cinema blockbuster 2025. The film is now also available in a Reloaded Version on OTT platforms, featuring an additional 24 minutes of footage, and streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil.
With its Pushpa 2 global box office earnings continuing to soar, Pushpa 2 is proving to be a true cinematic juggernaut, marking a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema.