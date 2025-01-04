Pushpa 2: The Rule Crosses Rs 1800 Crore, Sets New Box Office Record

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, has continued its dominance at the box office, marking a significant achievement in Indian cinema. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has now crossed the Rs 1800 crore mark globally, making it the fastest Indian film to reach this milestone. This places Pushpa 2 in an exclusive category, with only Dangal (2016), led by Aamir Khan, previously attaining such a feat.

According to industry tracking platform Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 saw its lowest earnings on January 3, the 30th day of its release, collecting Rs 3.85 crore. This marked a 21 per cent decline from the previous day, when the film earned Rs 5 crore. Despite the dip, the film continues to outpace other major releases, including Baby John starring Varun Dhawan and the animated film Mufasa: The Lion King. As of now, the film's total net earnings stand at Rs 1193.6 crore.

The film’s success story is driven by its wide-reaching appeal, drawing audiences from across the globe. The sequel has not only broken numerous box office records but has also captured the cultural zeitgeist, becoming a major talking point in entertainment circles. Online ticketing platform BookMyShow reported over 20 million tickets sold for Pushpa 2 on its platform.

While Aamir Khan’s Dangal currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Indian film at Rs 2070 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule is quickly closing the gap. With its ongoing success, industry experts predict that it may soon surpass Dangal’s record.

The film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, took to social media to celebrate the achievement, proudly announcing that Pushpa 2 has grossed Rs 1799 crore worldwide within just four weeks of its release. Their post hailed the film as a "wildfire blockbuster."