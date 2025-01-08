‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release

The blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to return to theatres with an extended runtime. After a successful month-long theatrical run, the film’s makers have decided to add 20 minutes of additional footage, making the final cut 3 hours and 35 minutes long. The newly extended version will hit cinemas starting January 11, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival.

The makers confirmed the update on social media, announcing, “#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY.” This extended version will offer fans a chance to experience more content from the highly successful sequel, which has already amassed over 1831 crores globally in just 32 days.

While the film’s longer runtime has sparked mixed reactions, the addition of fresh footage is expected to entice viewers, especially those who have already seen the movie. With fierce competition at the box office during Sankranthi, Pushpa 2’s new version aims to keep the momentum going. However, its success will largely depend on whether the added scenes bring in enough fresh interest. With the film already proving to be a massive hit, Pushpa 2’s extended version could continue its reign at the box office, offering fans more of what made the film a wild success.