Pushpa registers a milestone on IMDB

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to come up with an upcoming action entertainer titled Pushpa. The movie is going to get released in two parts and the makers are yet to unveil the release date of the first part. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this movie which is going to run with a red sandalwood smuggling backdrop.

The movie has created a record by becoming the most anticipated Indian film of the year on IMDB. IMDB platform is in the news for many films recently. Scam 1992 series also grabbed the top spot on the platform. Pushpa is the first Telugu film to become the most anticipated Indian film on the platform.

Sukumar is helming this project which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is composing tunes for this film.