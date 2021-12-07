Pushpa Trailer: Allu Arjun And Fahadh Faasil's Battle To Hold The Power On The 'Red Gold'

It is already known that Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa' plot deals with the red sanders smuggling issue… Well, the recently released trailer also makes us witness the same adding the blend of action and drama. As the release date is nearing, the makers of the Pushpa movie have dropped the trailer a couple of hours ago and surprised all the fans of Allu Arjun. This trailer is a complete power-packed one and made us know more about the plot!



Allu Arjun shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer poster, Allu Arjun also wrote, "Here it is! #PushpaTrailer out now.

Telugu : https://youtu.be/Q1NKMPhP8PY

Tamil : https://youtu.be/x0lmPPqmPDI

Kannada : https://youtu.be/uU4_YJmD_MY

Malayalam : https://youtu.be/Eo7FmBmDJvc

#PushpaTheRise #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th".

In the poster, Allu Arjun looked terrific holding the rifle in his hand. He posed in an intense look sporting with a full beard and de-glamour appeal!

Going with the trailer, it starts off with the antagonist doling out the price of the red sandalwood that only grows in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. A few glimpses of smuggling of the 'Red Gold' is seen in the trailer and then we witness Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj being tied up and is beaten hardly! Next, Rashmika Mandanna enters the scene and spices the trailer with her awesome screen presence! Even Sunil and Anasuya aka Dakshayani are also seen in their antagonist avatars. On the whole, the trailer showcases us the glimpse of war between the locals who are woodcutters and antagonists and their fight for red gold. The main villain Fahadh Faasil's glimpse is also shown in the trailer continuing the suspense!

Speaking about the movie, it is helmed by ace director Sukumar and is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners. This movie is being made in two parts and the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' is going to be released this month. Allu Arjun and the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in complete de-glamour roles while comedian-turned hero Sunil will essay the role of Mangalam Srinu in this action entertainer. Along with them, even Anasuya who will be seen as Dakshayani is also playing a prominent role. Young actor Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist in this movie and he will be accompanied by Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej.

The first part of the Pushpa series i.e 'Pushpa: The Rise' will hit the big screens on 17th December, 2021!