Puspa 2 -The Rule: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela Set the Stage on Fire with 'Kissik' Song

Allu Arjun's 'Kissik' song from ‘Pushpa 2’ launched in Chennai. Sreeleela joins for this dance anthem, promising another DSP chartbuster!

The much-awaited song "Kissik" from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was unveiled on November 24 at a grand event in Chennai. Held at the Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium, Sai Ram Engineering College, the pre-release event featured an electrifying launch of the song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). The cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sreeleela, along with director Sukumar, attended the celebration.

Following the massive success of ‘’Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ "Kissik" is expected to set new records as another dance anthem. This sizzling track features Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, whose chemistry in the promotional visuals has already created a buzz. Sung by Subhashini, the song combines foot-tapping beats with vibrant choreography, making it a perfect addition to Devi Sri Prasad's blockbuster album for the film.

The Pushpa Wildfire event in Chennai wasn’t just a song launch; it was a spectacle. Andrea Jeremiah, famous for her tracks from Pushpa: The Rise, took to the stage alongside Rajalakshmi and Subhashini. Their performances brought an electrifying atmosphere to the venue, hyping up fans for the film’s release.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is an action-packed drama that picks up where Pushpa: The Rise left off. The sequel promises high-octane action, emotional depth, and unforgettable music. The star-studded cast includes Allu Arjun in the lead role, Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist, and Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj play pivotal roles.

The movie’s production by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings has set new benchmarks, with an estimated budget of Rs 400–500 crore. Mirosław Kuba Brożek’s cinematography and Naveen Nooli’s editing add to the film’s grandeur.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5 in multiple languages. Promotions are in full swing, with earlier events held in Patna, Bihar, and now Chennai. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film reaches every corner of the audience.

