PVR and INOX to remain shut in Hyderabad

Though the movie lovers have been eagerly waiting for the theatres to reopen, the single screens across the Telugu states have declared that they will remain shut till Diwali this year.

After the meeting between the Tollywood producers, exhibitors, and distributors which is going to take place this weekend, they are going to take a final call. But it seems like even the multiplex chains across the Telugu states will reopen and would screen films from tomorrow. The INOX and Cinepolis multiplex chains would reopen tomorrow in all the major cities of the country except Hyderabad and Chennai. The lack of enough Telugu content to screen is the strong reason behind this. So, they have decided not to screen the digitally released films during the pandemic and would screen old films and English films only.

If the producers come forward and unveil the release dates of the films, the multiplexes will also get reopened. Also, the spread of coronavirus is still high in the Telugu states which is also stopping the multiplexes to get reopened.