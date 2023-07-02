Question on ‘Balagam’ movie in TSPSC Group 4 exam surprises all

Popular comedy actor Venu Yeldandi had made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed slice of life village drama, “Balagam.” The film was released in cinemas a couple of months ago and it was a surprise hit at the box office. Produced by Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshitha Reddy, Balagam also won several top honors at nearly 50 international film festivals.





Now, in a latest honor, a question on “Balagam” was featured in the TSPSC Group 4 exam that was held today. Thrilled with this unexpected honor, director Venu Yeldandi took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of the question on “Balagam.” Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram played the lead roles in the movie. The film was a big sensation in theatres at the time of it’s release.



