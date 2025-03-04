‘Raa Raja’ to give a unique cinematic experience without faces

Breaking conventional storytelling norms, Raa Raja is set to offer a cinematic experience like no other. Directed by B. Shiva Prasad under the Shri Padmini Cinemas banner, with Smt. Padma as the presenter, the film takes an experimental approach by narrating its story without revealing the faces of the artists. Set for a grand release on March 7, Raa Raja aims to captivate audiences purely through its narrative and storytelling.

The film’s team recently addressed the media, sharing insights into the making of this ambitious project. Director B. Shiva Prasad revealed that his transition from producer to director was unexpected but rewarding. "The idea for Raa Raja came to me, and before I knew it, I was directing it. The film has turned out exceptionally well, and those who have seen it so far have appreciated its uniqueness. I hope the audience supports and embraces this new approach," he said.

Music director Shekhar Chandra expressed his excitement about scoring the film. "At first, I thought Shiva Prasad was discussing the project as a producer, but when I realized he was directing, I was intrigued. The story is unique, and the film has shaped up beautifully. I hope the audience and media extend their support," he stated.

Cinematographer Rahul Srivatsav also shared his enthusiasm. "Working on Raa Raja has been a joy. I thank the director and producer for this opportunity. The film has come out wonderfully, and I hope it finds success with audiences," he said.