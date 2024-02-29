Raashi Khanna dazzles in stylish promotional look for ‘Yodha’

Actress Raashi Khanna is leaving a lasting impression as she intensifies the promotions for her upcoming film "Yodha," co-starring Siddharth Malhotra. After commencing promotions in Mumbai, the actress has shifted her focus to Hyderabad, aiming to generate heightened anticipation for the film's release.

Raashi has been captivating audiences with her promotional style, most recently donning a stunning cream-colored printed dress paired with a mirror-work sleeveless blouse. The ensemble was elegantly adorned with bangles and a striking necklace, while a sleek high ponytail added a touch of sophistication to her overall look.

Scheduled for release on March 15, 2024, "Yodha" promises a thrilling cinematic experience with its action-packed storyline and powerful performances. Raashi Khanna's stylish promotional appearances are only adding to the excitement, setting the stage for a much-anticipated release.