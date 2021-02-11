Radhe Shyam Movie To Have Two Different Music Teams For Different Markets Across The Country

Tollywood's 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam'. The teaser of this most awaited flick will be out on 14thFebruary, 2021 on the occasion of 'Valentine's Day'. Off late, the makers also dropped another interesting update of this movie. Producers have decided to go with different music teams for different markers across the country.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar announced this news through his Twitter page… Have a look!

This tweet shows us the names of music directors who are going to work for this movie from different regions. For Bollywood, Mithoon and Manan Bharadwaj will tune the songs. Coming to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Justin Prabhakaran will score the tunes.

Here is the glam doll Pooja Hegde who is essaying the role of 'Prerana' busy with her dubbing part…

'Radhe Shyam' movie has glam doll Pooja Hegde as the lead actress and Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan will be seen in other prominent roles.

Even the recently released motion poster of the movie was just amazing… Both the lead actors were seen having a fancy train journey and picturesque landscapes of Europe made the snippet look rich and fantabulous. The melodious BGM scored by composer Justin Prabhakaran stole the hearts and made us eagerly await for the songs from this periodic love drama.

This romantic love tale is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. This flick will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.