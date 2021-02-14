Radhe Shyam Teaser: Prabhas In A Complete 'Lover Boy Avatar

Radhe Shyam Teaser: The wait is over… On this Valentine's Day, as promised the makers of Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' movie have dropped the teaser of this periodic love tale… Till now we have seen our 'Darling' actor in action mode. But now, he surprised all his fans turning into a lover boy and did his best to steal the heart of glam doll Prerana (Pooja Hedge).



Here is the teaser of 'Radhe Shyam' movie… Have a look!





This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July!



It starts off with showing us the picturesque train journey… Those beautiful hilly stations and lush green sceneries of Italy gave the teaser a rich look and made it engaging. Then comes our dear hero Prabhas who tries to impress Pooja at the railway station. When Pooja asks him whether he thinks of himself as a Romeo, then he replies, "I am not like him. He died for love. I won't."

This single dialogue showed off the stamina of our dear Prabhas and made the teaser a worth watch.





Get ready for the biggest love announcement of the decade!

Even the recently released motion poster of the movie was just amazing… Both the lead actors were seen having a fancy train journey and picturesque landscapes of Europe made the snippet look rich and fantabulous. The melodious BGM scored by composer Justin Prabhakaran stole the hearts.

'Radhe Shyam' movie has Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan will be seen in other prominent roles. This romantic love tale is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. This flick will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Well, for Radhe Shyam, there will be two music teams who will be working for Bollywood and Tollywood separately. For Bollywood, Mithoon and Manan Bharadwaj will tune the songs. Coming to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Justin Prabhakaran will score the tunes.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar announced this news through his Twitter page… Have a look!





Producers have decided to go with different music teams for different markers across the country.

Prabhas Radhe Shyam teaser :