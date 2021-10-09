Raghavendra Rao signs two more projects as a hero
Star director Raghavendra Rao is now showing interest in acting in his upcoming film 'Pelli SandaD'. The legendary director is playing a key role in the film. Now, the director is all set to turn into a hero as well.
Directed by Tanikella Bharani, Raghavendra Rao is likely to star in a film. The script is already completed and the movie unit is yet to kickstart the shooting. Rumors are rife that star actors will be a part of the film.
Also, VN Aditya is going to direct a movie with Raghavendra Rao in the lead role and the pre-production works are already going on. Raghavendra Rao took retirement from the direction but is now interestingly pursuing his career as a lead actor.
The official announcement of the movie will be out soon.