Raj Kandukuri unveils FL of ‘Yamudu’

Jagadeesh Amanchi is taking on a triple role in his upcoming film Yamudu, serving as the lead actor, director, and producer. The thriller, produced under his own banner, Jagannadha Pictures, has completed its shooting phase and is now in post-production. Slated for a December release, Yamudu carries the intriguing tagline, “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshita,” promising a gripping storyline rooted in mythological elements.

The film features Shravani Shetty as the female lead, with Akash Challa stepping in as the second hero. Yamudu delves into themes of justice and retribution, drawing inspiration from the Garuda Purana. Jagadeesh Amanchi portrays Yama, the god of death, who descends to punish those who harm society. The narrative explores the reasons behind Yama’s interventions, presenting a blend of mythological drama and social commentary.

The first look poster of Yamudu was recently unveiled by renowned producer Raj Kandukuri, who expressed his excitement about the film’s unique concept. At the poster launch event, Kandukuri praised the film's engaging plot and extended his best wishes to the team. He highlighted the film’s potential to captivate Telugu audiences with its intriguing premise.

Jagadeesh Amanchi, speaking at the event, thanked Raj Kandukuri for his support and drew parallels between Yamudu and the 2005 Telugu film Aparachitudu, which starred Vikram and was directed by Shankar. He expressed confidence that Yamudu would resonate with viewers, offering a fresh take on the classic theme of divine justice.

With its strong mythological foundation and a socially relevant narrative, Yamudu aims to be a compelling watch this December.