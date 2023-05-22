Raj Madiraju's Grey: The Spy Who Loved Me is slated to be released in theatres on May 26

New-age spy thriller 'Grey', starring Pratap Pothen, Arvind Krishna, Ali Reza, and Urvashi Rai in leading roles, is Produced by Kiran Kallakuri under the banner Adwitiya Movies Pvt Ltd (Production No.1). 'The Spy Who Loved Me' is its caption. For the first time in 40 years, our film is coming in a black-and-white color palette. Director Raj Madiraju did a deep-dive study of the technical aspects before commencing the pre-production.



Talking about the spy thriller, Director Raj Madiraju said, "Five or six years ago, around 12 nuclear scientists went missing in a period of two years in India. This has been a sad recurrence in our country. Their operations are diligently monitored by foreign intelligence agencies, which orchestrate the missings. 'Grey' is the result of that awareness. We usually see good in white and evil in black. But there are hundreds of shades between those two colors. There are incomprehensible expressions behind every conceivable thought. This is the idea at the root of our film."

'Grey' has been selected for many film festivals since 2022. The Budapest Film Festival, the Jaipur Film Festival, the Tagore International Film Festival, the World Film Carnival in Singapore, the Europe International Film Festival, the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, and many more have screened the movie. 'Grey' is also a winner at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival 2022. It has been honored by the Asian Film Festival and the Brazil International Film Festival.

'Grey' will be released on May 26, 2023, by PVR Pictures. Audio on Aditya Music.

PRO: Srinu Siddu

Publicity Designer: Eshwar Andhe

Action: Wing Chun Anji

Costume Designer: Hemant Shri

Makeup: Vimala Reddy

Editor: Satya Giduthuri

Music: Nagaraju Talluri

Art Direction: Rajeev Nair

Cinematographer: MR Chetan Kumar

Digital marketing: Vijay DigiTech

Executive Producer: Uma Maheshwar Chadalavada

Co-Producer: Rajesh Toleti, Raja Vasista, Sridevi Kallakuri

Produced by: Kiran Kallakuri, Madhuri Kallakuri

Written and Directed By: Raj Madiraju