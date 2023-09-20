Raj Tarun to share screen with Nagarjuna!

King Nagarjuna’s next release is “Naa Saami Ranga.” Choreographer Vijay Binni will be holding the megaphone for this flick, which is set to release for Sankranti 2024. The first look glimpse indicated that Nagarjuna will once again be in his element in this film. For a long time, there has been buzz that Allari Naresh will play a vital role in the movie.

Now, the latest gossip is that young hero Raj Tarun is roped in for another crucial character. Nagarjuna was the one who produced Raj Tarun’s debut film, “Uyyala Jumpala,” and if this turns out to be true, it will be a great achievement for the young actor. The last time Nagarjuna arrived for Sankranti was in 2022, and he scored a good hit with “Bangarraju.” Naga Chaitanya is also part of the film.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is bankrolling the film under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Oscar winner MM Keeravaani is composing the tunes. Prasanna Kumar of Dhamaka fame has penned the story and dialogues.