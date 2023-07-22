Rajamouli questions ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team

The spectacular glimpse of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s sci-fi thriller, “Project K” aka “Kalki 2898 AD,” has impressed fans and movie lovers across the globe. The new world created by director Nag Ashwin, the world-class VFX and Prabhas’ heroic presence as a superhero together made the glimpse much-talked-about on social media.

Joining the long list of celebrities who have appreciated ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse is none other than SS Rajamouli. The director took to Twitter and appreciated director Nag Ashwin and the production house Vyjayanti Movies for creating an authentic futuristic movie even though it’s a difficult task. “You guys made it possible. Darling looks smashing,” Rajamouli tweeted. The maverick director concluded saying, “Only one question remains..Release date.”

“Kalki 2898 AD” is originally scheduled to open in cinemas on January 12, 2024. Rajamouli’s question only reiterates the big question on everyone’s mind – will “Kalki 2898 AD” hit theaters as planned? The film also features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles.



