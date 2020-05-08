Rajamouli's son walks out of that Project!

Tollywood: SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya is someone who is always a ray of hope for his father on the sets. Karthikeya used to take care of everything on the sets making his father focused on the shots. Having associated with movies from an early stage, Karthikeya has mastered the art of filmmaking and he has expertise with multiple crafts.

Last year, Karthikeya announced his debut as a producer with the film Akasavani. Ashwin Gangaraju is a newcomer who earlier assisted Rajamouli that directed the movie. The shoot is in the final stages and the latest buzz is that Karthikeya walked out of the movie.

Since Karthikeya needs focus to be shifted on to RRR, he is not able to manage both the projects at a time and decided to quit the movie.

There is no official confirmation on the same but once lockdown ends, we may get more clarity on the same.