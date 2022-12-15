Rajinikanth and AR Rahman Visit to Kadapa's Ameen Peer Dargah

Before his daughter, Aishwarya's newest movie premiere, Lal Salaam, superstar Rajinikanth and his daughter are travelling spiritually. On December 15, they went to the Tirupati Balaji shrine. Rajinikanth is currently at the Kadapa dargah in Andhra Pradesh following his visit to the temple. AR Rahman accompanied Thalaivar to the dargah. They left the Kadappa airport at approximately 11.45 am and arrived at the dargah at about 12.15 pm. They would finish praying at the Ameen Peer Dargah and return to the airport by 2:30 pm to catch their flight back to Chennai.

Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwarya went to the Tirumala Tirupati shrine earlier today. AR Rahman joined the father-daughter team after they visited the temple. After that, Rahman and Rajinikanth visited the Ameen Peer dargah to participate in the prayers. The police took the required security precautions for the two because crowds had begun to swarm the area.