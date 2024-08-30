Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’adds star power with Nagarjuna’s dynamic role

Superstar Rajinikanth, who made a remarkable comeback with Jailer, is currently working on his next big project, Coolie (#Thalaivar171), under the direction of the sensational filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Known for his streak of blockbusters within his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), Kanagaraj is set to deliver another hit. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, had its title reveal teaser garnering massive enthusiasm from fans.





Coolie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Mahendran. Adding even more star power, King Nagarjuna has been roped in for a special role. He will portray the character Simon, introduced with a dynamic first-look poster showcasing him in stylish shades and a gleaming gold watch, exuding a sophisticated aura.



Nagarjuna’s involvement is a significant boost to the film, promising an exciting on-screen pairing with Rajinikanth that fans are eagerly anticipating. Details about Nagarjuna’s role will be revealed soon.

Produced by Kalanidhi Maran, Coolie features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. The film is slated for release in 2025.