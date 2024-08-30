Live
- Agricultural Scientist Dr. Samarendu Mohanty and Economist Dr. Aldas Janaiah Meet CM Revanth Reddy
- CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Historical Fiction Novel 'Jaya Senapati'
- CWEIC Shows Interest in Telangana's New Government Initiatives
- MP: Cong & BJP slams BMC over illegal parking nexus
- Ireland appoint James Cameron-Dow as new women's national spin bowling coach
- Hyderabad South zone Dy. CP interacts with peace committee on Ganesh chaturthi
- Paris Paralympics: Still unable to believe I won, says sprinter Preethi Pal after winning bronze
- SC asks Omar Abdullah & estranged wife to go for mediation
- ISG and JP Morgan launch 'ONDC Made Easy' solution to tap into India’s $350 billion digital commerce boom
- 6.7 pc GDP growth inspiring despite deepening geopolitical distress: Industry
Just In
Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’adds star power with Nagarjuna’s dynamic role
Superstar Rajinikanth, who made a remarkable comeback with Jailer, is currently working on his next big project, Coolie (#Thalaivar171), under the direction of the sensational filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Superstar Rajinikanth, who made a remarkable comeback with Jailer, is currently working on his next big project, Coolie (#Thalaivar171), under the direction of the sensational filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Known for his streak of blockbusters within his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), Kanagaraj is set to deliver another hit. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, had its title reveal teaser garnering massive enthusiasm from fans.
Coolie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Mahendran. Adding even more star power, King Nagarjuna has been roped in for a special role. He will portray the character Simon, introduced with a dynamic first-look poster showcasing him in stylish shades and a gleaming gold watch, exuding a sophisticated aura.
Nagarjuna’s involvement is a significant boost to the film, promising an exciting on-screen pairing with Rajinikanth that fans are eagerly anticipating. Details about Nagarjuna’s role will be revealed soon.
Produced by Kalanidhi Maran, Coolie features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. The film is slated for release in 2025.