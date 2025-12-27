Rakesh Jagarlamudi on portraying freedom fighter Khudiram Bose

Actor Rakesh Jagarlamudi has opened up about the immense responsibility and emotional journey of portraying legendary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose in the biographical film Khudiram Bose. Remembered as one of India’s youngest revolutionaries, Khudiram Bose was just 18 when he was executed by the British, leaving behind a legacy of courage and sacrifice that continues to inspire generations.

Speaking about the project, Rakesh said the narration itself left him shaken. The thought of a teenager embracing death for the nation filled him with both pride and fear. While the opportunity came through his father, producer Vijay Jagarlamudi, the actor admitted that proving himself was the real challenge. “Getting the role may have been easy, but living up to Khudiram Bose’s legacy was the toughest part,” he said.

The film was born out of his father’s deep admiration for India’s freedom struggle. Rakesh revealed that their home is filled with books on revolutionary history, and the idea was to bring a lesser-known hero to the forefront, especially for today’s youth.

To prepare for the role, Rakesh underwent nearly three months of rigorous training, including acting workshops at the Mayukha Film Institute under senior actor Uttej. He also immersed himself in historical research to understand Bose’s life, ideology, and body language. Certain discoveries, such as Bose popularising “Vande Mataram” and his association with Sister Nivedita, added depth to his portrayal.

The execution sequence proved to be the most emotionally demanding. Recreating Bose’s fearless smile at the gallows deeply affected the actor, changing his perspective on fear and courage.

Rakesh also described working with technicians like Thota Tharani and Mani Sharma, and actors Atul Kulkarni, Vivek Oberoi, and Nasser as a rare learning experience for a newcomer. He fondly recalled receiving blessings from Superstar Rajinikanth after the trailer release.

Following positive reactions at Parliament screenings and international film festivals, Khudiram Bose is now streaming for free on the Government of India’s OTT platform Waves, aiming to reignite patriotic spirit among audiences.