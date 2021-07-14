‘Rakshasudu 2’ announced, star cast yet to be confirmed

Filmmaker Ramesh Varma announced the sequel to the 2019 crime thriller film "Rakshasudu" and revealed the film's poster on Tuesday. The first part starred actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas. However, the lead in the second film hasn't been announced yet.

According to the production team, the film's shoot will begin soon and a star is expected to feature in the sequel. The sequel is said to be darker than the first film and will have the same technical team as before.

The poster "Rakshasudu 2", looks creepier as a person can be seen carrying a dead body on his shoulder and an axe in his hand. A meat-chopper knife soaked in blood can be seen hanging by a chain.

Satyanarayana Koneru will produce the film while Ghibran scores music. Venkat C. Dileep will handle the camera.

Sagar and Srikanth Vissa provide dialogues for the film. Director Ramesh Varma has also penned the story and screenplay of the film for which the action scenes will be supervised by Ram-Lakshman.

"Rakshasudu" was well received by the audience. Besides Sai Srinivas the film also starred actress Anupama Parameswaran.