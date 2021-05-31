Rakul Preet Singh rejects Balakrishna's next?

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the star heroines in the film industry. The actress is doing back to back films in multiple languages, at this point in time. Interestingly, she is looking at grabbing more Hindi films. Meanwhile, we learned that Rakul Preet Singh declined an offer to work with Balakrishna Nandamuri.

Rakul Preet Singh also got the offer to work with Balakrishna again in Gopichand Malineni's direction. But, things did not work as she is busy with other commitments. Gopichand Malineni earlier approached Shruti Haasan for the same role and even she decided to let the project go.

Now, the makers are looking at getting a new heroine on board for the project. As of now, there is no clarity on when the film begins but the makers will make the official announcement on the heroine during the film's launch. More details on this action drama will come out soon.