Rakul Preet's strong reply to criticism

Tollywood:Be it bulking up or shrinking down, an actor should fit in the shoes of the character they portray in the film. Dedicated actress Rakul Preet Singh also shed down 8 kgs of her weight for her role in the Bollywood movie 'De De Pyar De'.

Despite working hard to get that slim look in the film, the actress got backlashed by her fans because of her new look. Recently while reacting on the criticism she has faced because of losing her weight, Rakul Preet gave a strong reply. She said that she got an opportunity to work with stars like Ajay Devgn and Tabu in that film and she was not going to let go of that offer at any cost which is why she worked hard for 40 days and lost 8 kgs.

"Some even said that I won't receive any more offers from Telugu industry. But I didn't take any of such comments seriously and have been doing movies in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages," said Rakul Preet Singh who was busy with upcoming movies like 'Check' starring Nithiin and 'MayDay'.